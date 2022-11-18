Husted to speak at Chamber event

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 State of the State Legislative Lunch. The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members.

This year’s speaker will be Lt. Governor Jon Husted. The Lt. Governor started his life in a foster home before being adopted by his loving parents, Jim and Judy. He is the oldest of three children and was raised in Northwest Ohio’s Williams County. The small community instilled in him the importance of faith, family, and hard work that serve as the foundation of his public service. He graduated from Montpelier High School and earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Dayton.

After receiving his Master’s Degree, Husted remained in the Miami Valley and served as the Vice-President for Economic Development at the Dayton-Area Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout his time in elected office, the Lt. Governor has demonstrated repeatedly his ability to get things done that have a positive impact on Ohio and its residents.

“We are thrilled to host Lt. Governor Husted,” said Peggy Emerson, president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. “It is important for our governmental leaders to share what is happening in Columbus and Washington and it’s important that those of us here to connect personally.”

In addition, the Chamber’s Legislative Committee will be awarding their first ever “Future Leaders Scholarship.”

For more information about the event or to register, please visit www.darkecountyohio.com.