Winter Wonderland planned at Chenoweth Trails

GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation is beginning to look a lot like a Winter Wonderland – especially since the first snow falling this week! The Darke County-based nonprofit is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails, which will take place from Dec. 9-11. It will be a weekend filled with fun for all as their staff prepares an amazing custom light display at its facility in Greenville. The weekend-long event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to help the Foundation continue its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed.

The nonprofit, founded by former NFL Super Bowl champion Matt Light and his wife Susie, hosted the event for the first-time in 2020 after being gifted nearly 200 six-foot pre-lit artificial trees from Lowe’s Home Improvement for a holiday-themed corporate initiative. Since then, the Foundation has turned the gift into a very well-attended annual event where the faces of kids light up, old friends mingle, and hot cocoa is sipped.

“Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails was created during a dark and challenging time for all. As a Foundation, we strive to bring joy and hope to those struggling or looking for an outlet of help, so there was no better time to add an opportunity for the community to come witness our facility lit up and ready to spread Christmas cheer,” said Matt Light.

Guests will be able to enjoy a memorable outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, a craft, and some refreshments, including hot cocoa and s’mores over a hot fire. There is also an opportunity to bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox.

“Our Corporate Partner, Lowe’s, has been instrumental in the Foundation’s growth over the past three years. In addition to donating all the trees, they’ve also supported us with grant funds, a slew of tools, a new playground, and even a crew to help assemble the covered bridge and bell tower during our annual Timber Frame Leadership Camps,” stated Light. “We are so grateful for their support in every way.”

The Light Foundation’s Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails fundraising event will run three nights: Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is no RSVP needed and only a small donation is recommended to enter the dazzling holiday-themed display.

“The “Adopt-a-Tree” display is always a crowd favorite at the event!” adds Marketing Coordinator, Brandi Turner. “For a sponsorship fee of as little as $50, local businesses, families, schools, or organizations will be able to decorate a tree that we provide them with for the weekend. It’s a great opportunity for them to spread the word about their business or passion while doing something fun and impactful for their community. And we love a little competition around here,” she jokes, “so attendees will have a chance to vote on their favorite decorated tree — and the sponsor with the most votes will receive a holiday themed trophy to display in their office.”

The Light Foundation is also giving away six-foot artificial pre-lit trees to the first ten people each night that come to the event and donate $50 or more at the entrance and to one lucky winner each night that votes on their favorite “Adopt-a-Tree.”

The funds raised at the Winter Wonderland event will go directly to the Light Foundation to help the nonprofit carry out its hands-on, outdoor programs that include Camp Vohokase, Matt Light Youth Football Camp, Timber Frame Leadership Camp, the LIGHT Project, Hooked on Fishing, and a Youth Wild Turkey Hunt for area youth.

“With all of the uncertainty in the world right now, young people need guidance and mentorship more than ever,” concludes Troy Eden, Chief Operations Officer. “Being able to offer our community at large the chance to give back, celebrate the holidays, and provide opportunities for our youth to advance on their leadership journey perfectly represents the spirit of the season.”

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, baking cookies, or donating please call 937-316-6352 or email [email protected] The location of the event is at Chenoweth Trails, 440 Greenville Nashville Road, Greenville, OH 45331.