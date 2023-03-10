EverHeart, Oakley Place host music therapy, Bingo

GREENVILLE — The public is invited to learn about Music Therapy and spend the afternoon celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Bingo. This event will take place on March 16 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Oakley Place Assisted Living. Oakley Place is located at 1275 Northview Drive, Greenville.

Jeralayne Ruiz, Licensed Music Therapist at EverHeart Hospice, will be onsite to share information about the benefits of Music Therapy and will play a few Irish tunes in spirit of the holiday. Following this presentation will be several rounds of Bingo and prizes will be awarded. There will also be cookies, punch, and door prizes!

Anyone from the public is welcome to join the fun. Please RSVP to Sandy Baker by calling 937-548-9521.

EverHeart Hospice (Formerly State of the Heart Care) provides compassionate Hospice and Palliative care to patients wherever they call home and has been around since 1981. To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, visit their website at everhearthospice.org.