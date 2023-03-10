Stepping On helps reduce falls

GREENVILLE — One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people aged 60 and older. But the good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented. The Stepping On program, offered in Greenville by OSU Extension and The Village, has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31 percent and will take place on March 31, Birchwood Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville-St Johns Road, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

In just seven weekly, two-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety modifications, medication review and more. Guest experts including a physical therapist, pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. The workshop is designed specifically for people who are aged 60 or older and have fallen or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to finish the program with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To register for Stepping On, contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at the Ohio State University Extension office, 937-548-5215 or [email protected].