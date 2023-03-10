Sign up for Mad Dash for Missions

ANSONIA — The annual Mad Mad Dash for Missions 5K (run/walk) will be May 13, 9 a.m. and is hosted by Ansonia First Church of God, 750 S. Main St., Ansonia.

This “flat and fast” course that is open to strollers and dogs, with an on-course water station provided. Using chip-timing, there are awards for the top male and female finishers, plus awards for each age group.

Also provided at the Mad Dash is post-race refreshments, and door prizes to be drawn afterwards.

Proceeds from the 5K will go toward the local and international missions, including a missionary trip to Guatemala. This also includes various projects and events in the local community to build relationships and to help those in need.

Contact Ansonia First Church of God at 937-337-3945 with any questions.

Early registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Ansonia/MADDASHFORMISSIONS. Day-of registrations are accepted that morning starting at 8 a.m.