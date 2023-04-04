Local Briefs

Good Friday closing

GREENVILLE — The county offices in Darke County will be closing at noon on Friday, April 7 for Good Friday. Offices will reopen on Monday morning for regular hours.

Treasure Hunt after service

GREENVILLE — The Bethel Long Church is having an Easter Egg Treasure Hunt immediately following its Easter Service. All are welcome to come to the service and the Treasurer Hunt. Bring your Easter basket or a bag for your eggs. The service begins at 10 a.m.

Board of Elections meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, April 11, 9 a.m., for the April regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Tree Commission meeting

GREENVILLE — The Tree Commission for the City of Greenville will be meeting for their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 1 p.m., in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Park commission to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W, Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before April 19, noon.

Arcanum BoE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.