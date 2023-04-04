By Vickie Rhodehamel

Did you know that we have a famous You-Tuber among us? Mike Less is a rural Arcanum resident who is “Farmhand Mike” with an American You Tube channel with over 114,000 subscribers. It all started 11 years ago, and he now has 1359 uploaded videos. Farmhand Mike is a precision and product specialist for 6-cylinder trackers and works for PFG American, who is a Deutz Fahr Tractor distributor in the USA. Previously, he was a Field Service Representative for Versatile Tractor. Since he travels all over North America for his job, he likes to capture and edit videos of farm equipment and other outdoor adventures and started sharing that for the world of “YouTube” to see.

Mike grew up on a farm in northeast Ohio and went to school for Agricultural Mechanics. He has spent his entire life around farms and farm equipment. After trade school, he was a technician at a Farm Equipment dealer close to his home. After several years at the dealer of setting up equipment and working on stuff, he moved to Darke County. You can find Farmhand Mike on You Tube, Instagram, Snap Chat and also on Facebook.

Immanuel Baptist Church will host a Ladie’s “Shine for Jesus” Luncheon on April 29th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Guest Speaker will be Darke County native, Elaine Tomski – She is a Christian writer who lives in eastern Ohio in the heart of Amish country. She states, “When the words come, it is almost like singing. Writing is God’s gift to me; I want to honor him with my stories.” Come and hear her testimony and how she Shines for Jesus and learn how you can too! For more information or to make reservations, please contact Linda Snyder at 937-467-9805.

SHRED-IT day in Arcanum will be on April 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Village Administration Building. 309 S. Albright Street. Please call 937-692-8500 with any questions.

On Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Jazz artist Elden Kelly will perform as part of the coffee house series at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society sponsored through the Darke County Center for the Arts. Please note this is a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased through darkecountyarts.org for $15.00 or the Fourman’s Variety Store in Arcanum prior to the event. The AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

Looking forward to this summer, the Arcanum Farmers Market will be held each Saturday morning beginning in June and ending in September at Veterans Park on West George Street next to the historical house. Please consider becoming a vendor and sharing your flowers, vegetables, honey, baked goods, crafts, artwork, etc. for local shoppers for this market to be successful! Contact Sharon Troutwine at 937-692-5128 if you have questions or wish to be a vendor. Please share with your vendor friends!

Additionally the AWTHS is “drilling” for information about the natural gas wells in and around Arcanum to add to their business history records. They will hold an “Information Gathering Event on Arcanum’s Natural Gas Wells” on May 11th at 7 p.m. Some local family names associated with area gas wells are: The Dull family, Ira Amiz, Martha Gilbert, M.L. Weisenbarger, A.E. Cline, W.E. Francis, S.S. Coons, N.M. Markley, David Wilson, J.F. Heck and J.W. Houk. It is believed that the first efforts to obtain natural gas in the village were made about 1886. If there is a capped gas well in your yard or somewhere on your property, the AWTHS would like to know about it. If you know of gas wells or know of someone who can provide information please contact an AWTHS board member or message the organization through their Facebook page or email them at [email protected] Everyone is invited to this free event.

Annette Stewart, rural Arcanum resident and member of the Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter, recently won the Ohio state level Women’s Issues essay in the family category. Stewart’s essay is titled “Grandma’s Life Lessons” and tells how her Grandma Inez Brumbaugh, inspired her in many ways during her lifetime. She is also a volunteer with the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society where she writes blogs for the web site as well as researching and writing posts for the Facebook page about Southern Darke County history. Congratulations, Annette!

May you have a wonderful Easter weekend and enjoy the springtime and your family! Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy, and beautiful weather. Happy Easter!

“Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” ~Virgil A. Kraft

“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” ~Kate McGahan

“The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day He created spring.” ~Bernard Williams