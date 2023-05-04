Chapter hosts 12th annual open house

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA Chapter is conducting its 12th annual Greenhouse Sale. The Greenhouse is now open and will remain open to May 26 while supplies last. The greenhouse will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The greenhouse is located on the west side of Versailles Schools. 280 Marker Road, close to the auditorium.

On Saturday, May 13, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Versailles FFA will conduct its 12th annual Greenhouse Open House. The Open House will consist of door prizes, plant sales, discount specials on plants and refreshments. Special activities will be planned for children that attend the open house. Specials include buy three get one free, $1 hanging baskets and $1 off full flats. The annuals for sale include: Impatiens: Lipstick Mix, Red, White, Pink/ Supertunia: Royal Velvet, Bordeaux, Red, Latte and Bubblegum, Salvia: Victoria Blue/Red ,Begonias: Cocktail Mix and Dragon Wing Red/ Dusty Miller/ Euphorbia Graminea “Diamond Frost”/ Verbena Purple, Red, White / Vinca Vine/ Wondering Jew/ Spike/ Cyperus Coleus/ Lobelia: Electric Blue, White/ Sweet Potato Vine/ Geraniums- Bright Pink, Bright Red, Salmon, Soft Pink/ Bacopa: Snowstorm/ Wave Petunia: Easy Pink, Red/ Marigolds- Mixed The Perennials available in 1-2 gallon containers. The vegetable plants available include: Tomatoes, Cabbage, Peppers, Melon, Cucumbers, Broccoli, Squash, Zucchini, Watermelon, and a variety of herbs. Hanging Baskets will be available in 10 & 12 inch pots. A variety of planted pots will also be available.

If you have questions, email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or [email protected].