National Day of Prayer held in Greenville

GREENVILLE — A large crowd gathered at First United Methodist Church in Greenville on Thursday, May 4 for the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer. Members of the community prayed for the community, government, media and arts and entertainment, military and first responders, education, businesses and healthcare, families and churches. Participants included Mayor Steve Willman, Scott Zumbrink, John Seibel, Ryan Berry, Kathy Brinkman, Curtis Enis, Jeanette Shuff, Nick Good, Minister Jim Morehouse, Pastor John Monroe, Joseph Helfrich, Dale Musser, Carlton Jones, Tom Menke and students from St. Mary’s School – Kaitlyn Tollefson, Isacc Winner, Safet Hatic, Erin Winner and Karrah Hayslip. Helfrich is shown leading the congregation in God Bless America.