Commissioners discuss land, air, and agencies

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Sheriff Grants, Airport Inspections, and Proclamations. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Revenue and appropriation increases for a new grant for the Darke County Sheriff office were approved. This is for the 2023 Summer Holiday Enforcement Grant (SHEP GRT).

“The sheriff and his staff went after this grant to look at speed, intoxication, drugs, reckless driving, and things like that on major highways,” Autlman said.

This grant will help cover the extra men and hours that will be needed in order to conduct this enforcement.

“The sheriff made it clear to me that he wasn’t going to announce the location in advance, and I was personally interested,” Holmes joked.

He said upon previous discussion regarding speed on the highways, the commissioners have seen “some very severe auto accidents that have involved speed.”

“It has gotten attention. Not only have they applied for the grant, but it has gotten the attention of the state saying we do have a potential issue here, so I am pleased to see that because we do want everyone to be safe,” Holmes said.

The total estimated revenue increase was $40,118.58, and there was a matching total appropriation increase for this grant.

“We need to encourage folks to be safe,” Holmes said.

The commissioners also approved a transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Airport to cover the need to pay for a flight inspection performed by the FAA.

“After we have done all of the corrections and changes to the runway, taxiway, lights, beacon, and all that stuff, they have to do an approach reading to make sure everything looks good when they come in to land and take off,” Aultman said.

The appropriation costs $13,948.20, and it is necessary to make sure everything is correct. From there the data will be put into an informational system that pilots can check when coming into an airport to see what the “approach vectors are, lighting, and other critical information”. It is not an annual cost but happens when there are major changes.

“They have to do this every so often, and it has been five or six years since they last ran this. This total is what it costs for them to do their fly-ins, measurements, and things like that,” Aultman said.

The commissioners proclaimed May as “Community Action Month” in the City of Greenville, in recognition of 59 years of challenging work and dedication of Darke County’s Community Action Agency. It was proclaimed “in testimony whereof, we set our hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of Greenville at the Darke County Commissioners Offices in Greenville on May 26.

The proclamation was given in light of community action agencies that were created when the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 was signed into law, and they have been promoting self- sufficiency for the limited income for 59 years.

Community Action Agencies have made an essential contribution to individuals and families in Ohio by providing them with innovative and cost-effective programs. These agencies are needed as major participants in the reform of the welfare system. The limited income continues to need opportunities to improve their lives and their living conditions, thus ensuring that all citizens are able to live in dignity.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].