Local Briefs

Records retention meeting
BRADFORD — The treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District, Bradford, is hereby giving notice that the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet for a Records Retention Meeting at 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, May 27, at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, in Board Office Conference Room.
Meeting rescheduled
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Service & Leisure Committee meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, May 18, has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 25, 5 p.m.