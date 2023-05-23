MV-MVCTC attends convention

UNION CITY — The 95th Ohio State FFA Convention was held on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 in Columbus. Twenty-eight Mississinawa Valley FFA members attended along with their advisors Carmen Hartzell and Gwen Bergman.

On Thursda,y the students left the school around 7 a.m. and headed to the Ohio State Fairgrounds for the first session of convention. In this session Troy Woodbury accepted the charitable giving award on behalf of the chapter. After that members had time to walk around the expo center and talk with other FFA members. They then attended the second session of convention. During this session Diana Rodreguiez and Paytyn Heistand accepted the Golf Medal Chapter award. Later that night students spent time together playing games and winning many prizes at Dave and Busters.

On Friday, members attended the fourth and fifth session of convention and had some more time to walk around the convention center. Throughout the fourth session three members walked across stage to accept an award. AJ Waymire for Gold Rated Secretary, Brandon Miller for Gold Rated Treasurer, and Lilly Severance for Gold Rated Reporter. Students then toured the Anthony-Thomas Candy Factory and learned all about the process of making candy. They also got to enjoy a buckeye at the end of the tour. After walking around the expo a little more students headed to the fifth and final session of convention. AJ Waymire played the trombone in the State FFA Band during this session. Also in this session Ben Hartzell, Aron Hunt, Brandon Miller, Kritsa Miller, and Lilly Severance earned their State FFA Degree.

The members made many memories and won many fun prizes at this year’s State FFA Convention. Congratulations to all those who won an award, thank you for your hard work.