Strong & Worth Defending Self Defense workshop

VERSAILLES — Versailles Exempted Village schools was awarded a grant from Greater Versailles Area Foundation Fund to offer a 90-minute workshop conducted by ROX (Ruling our Experiences) for students 12 years and older and their parent or parent figure. This workshop was called String & Worth Defending-Self Defense workshop.

The focus of the workshop was that Research confirms that throughout her lifetime, a girl has a 30 percent chance of experiencing sexual violence or being involved in a controlling or violent dating relationship. That’s one in three. To combat this reality, Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX) equips girls with the skills they need to live safe, happy, and healthy lives. In this 90-minute workshop facilitated by female self-defense instructors and licensed facilitators, girls and their female caregivers learn evidence-based techniques to stand up for themselves and keep themselves safe.

Instructors dispel the dangerous misconceptions around harassment and violence and guide participants into the five levels of self-defense. By gaining an understanding of situational awareness, gut intuition, and body language and practicing verbal and physical skills, participants leave knowing how to respond in coercive or threatening situations. This workshop took place on Feb. 28 with a total of 15 participants. The outcome was students and caregivers leaving with some tools they can implement in protecting themselves if they ever encounter a situation where they feel at harm. The hope is the provide this workshop on an annual basis for students and their caregivers.