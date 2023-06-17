Local Briefs

Closed for Juneteenth

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Bradford zoning

BRADFORD — The Village of Bradford zoning meeting originally scheduled for June 15 was cancelled. Next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 20.

Arcanum meetings

ARCANUM —The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum: Utility Committee – Wednesday, June 21, 6 p.m.; and Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, July 6, 5 p.m.

Bradford BoE meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, Room 404. A records retention meeting will be held immediately following the regular session and executive session, if necessary. The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting.

County office closed

GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed for the Juneteenth Holiday on Monday, June 19.

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. A public Budget Hearing for comment on the Board’s CY2024 Budget will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. The meetings will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Arcanum-Butler records retention

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local School District will hold a Records Retention Committee Meeting on Thursday, June 22, 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

Post offices closed for holiday

DARKE COUNTY — Post Offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, June 20. Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS for further assistance. Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail. To find SSK locations, customers can go to www.usps.com.