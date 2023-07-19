Elections board changes polling locations

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections voted to make the following changes to polling locations in the city of Greenville, village of Versailles, and township of Wayne. The changes to the Greenville polling locations will be permanent. The change for the Versailles and Wayne Township location is temporary and will only be in effect for the August 8, 2023 statewide special issue election.

For the August Special Election-ONLY:

Versailles A and B and Wayne Township (Precincts 40, 41, and 42) will vote at St. Denis Catholic Church. The church is located at 14 East Wood Street, Versailles, Ohio.

For all future elections:

Greenville City 2-B (Precinct 5) will now vote at Gospel Baptist Church. The church is located at 123 Wayne Avenue, Greenville, Ohio.

Greenville City 2-C (Precinct 6) will now vote in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community. The BRC is located at 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville, Ohio.

Greenville City 4-A (Precinct 10) will now vote at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 325 N. Ohio Street, Greenville, Ohio.

Greenville City 4-B and 4-C (precincts 11 and 12) will now vote at Faith Baptist Church. The church is located at 740 Russ Road, Greenville, Ohio.

Affected voters will be receiving a notice in the mail. Voters who are unsure if these changes affect their polling location are encouraged to visit voteohio.gov and under Voting on Election Day, select Find your Polling Location. Alternatively, voters may call the Board of Elections office at (937) 548-1835.