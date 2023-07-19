Greenville ACME late inning rally comes up just short

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville rally in the bottom of the seventh just came up short against the Lightning 16U team. The Greenville senior ACME team lost 9-5 on July 18 at Sater Heights Park.

Greenville did get themselves out of a few jams early on in the game to keep it scoreless heading into the fourth inning. But in the top of the inning, the Lightning struck.

The Lightning scored five runs in the fourth frame to take a 5-0 lead. Greenville just couldn’t get the last out to get out of the inning.

The team didn’t quit after that half inning. Greenville did get runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t scratch across a run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ricky Heidrich drove in a run to make it a 5-1 game. But the Lightning responded with scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 9-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Greenville gave it their best shot to steal the game away. After getting a few runners on, Trevor Mardin slapped a hit into left field to drive in a run. An error by the Lightning scored another run to make it 9-3.

Drew Hamilton had a two-run double to make it 9-5 as the team was gaining some momentum in the final frame. But, the Lightning collected themselves and finished the game off without any further damage.

Greenville trotted out three pitchers throughout the game. Adam Edwards started the game and pitched the first four innings. Mardin pitched for two innings and Heidrich pitched the last inning.

The team will return to Sater to take on the Greenville American Legion Post 140 18U team on July 19 at 6 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]