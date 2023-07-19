WOAC searching for new league commissioner

DARKE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference (WOAC) is looking for a new league commissioner. The WOAC is composed of member schools Ansonia, Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village and Twin Valley South.

The commissioner will start their duties upon approval of the August 10th Special Board of Control meeting.

Interested applicants should send their resume and letter of interest to Josh Sagester at [email protected]

Applications will be accepted until July 28, 2023

WOAC Job Description – League Commissioner