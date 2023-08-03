County looks for airport consulting firm

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners approved a request from the Federal Aviation Administration to take qualification statements from consulting firms, teams or individuals to complete work at the Darke County Airport over the next five years. The request at the regular meeting of the Darke County Commission on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Commissioner Matt Aultman explained this is a requirement in order to receive grants from the FAA over the next five years. “Currently, it’s a requirement from the FAA to rebid our engineering firm. Typically, all engineering firms that we do, we have a limit of five years.”

The county has used Crawford, Murphy and Tilley since 2018 for work at the airport. Prior to that Stantec Consulting was used.

Aultman said they have heard from other engineering firms that are interested in submitting their qualification statements. The county will now advertise they are accepting qualification statements which will be due on Friday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.

The county is continuing work at the Darke County Jail and on Thursday, accepted a bid for office equipment, including desks and cabinets from Innovative Office Solutions, Maria Stein. The bid that was accepted was for $21,523. The commissioners explained they had received bids from other companies, but the equipment did not meet the standards required for the control room.

Commissioners approved revenue and appropriation increases for $30,000 for the 2022 CHIP LAP Grant. These funds are used for the Community Housing Improvement Program Lead Abatement Program.

Several expense requests were also approved for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. These requests give county employees additional training. The meetings county employees will be attending include SORN Compliance Training, Narcotics Investigations, Firearms Symposium, and the 16th annual Ohio National Guard Legal Workshop.

Darke County Commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]