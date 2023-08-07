Greenville hosts Tri-Village for an early offseason scrimmage

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville volleyball program hosted Tri-Village and Springfield Catholic Central for a scrimmage on Aug. 7.

For Greenville, it was their second scrimmage. They had a scrimmage at Covington where their sophomore setter Kindyl Peltz was injured. Assistant coach Jim Hardesty said Peltz should be back soon and that the team didn’t play bad with a freshman at setter, Megan Loudy.

Head coach Michelle Hardesty said there was a different dynamic with the team in this scrimmage with a new setter. She also said the team played great at Covington, but didn’t play as well in this one.

The new setter could have been the difference as the team has to get used to a new setter that is seeing varsity action for the first time. Overall, the Lady Wave played well against Catholic Central and played the Lady Patriots tough for all three sets.

The team just didn’t meet the level of play they showed at Covington. The team is still learning somethings, which is what the scrimmage was for.

“Not terrible, but they set the bar kind of high for themselves,” Hardesty said. “They are going to be competitive this season. Just not a great day in my mind. But it’s all about learning.”

For Tri-Village, it was the team’s first chance to play in a game setting with first year head coach Taylor Rawlings. Rawlings said with the team not returning a lot of players, they played well. She also said it was nice to see the hard work they put in during the summer pay off in the scrimmage.

The Lady Patriots started off strong against Catholic Central. They then battled against the Lady Wave for three sets.

Rawlings didn’t introduce a ton of new things to the team. She said the only thing she wanted to change was for the team to play faster on offense. So far, the team has caught on to her teachings.

“They’ve been really respectful and responsive to my coaching. New coaching staff, sometimes kids aren’t as receptive as they should be. But, these kids are phenomenal with that,” Rawlings said. “I tweaked a few things that made it more my style. They’ve taken it and ran with it.”

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]