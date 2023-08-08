Check out the Brickstreet Block Party

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Returning to the corner of West George and High Streets in Arcanum on August 11th and 12th for two days of food, fun, and festivities is The Brickstreet Block Party hosted by Spieles-Troutwine-Fout Insurance Agency. This is the 4th annual event in downtown Arcanum on the old brick streets that uptown Arcanum is known for – be sure to be there and enjoy this growing event.

The event runs from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the local Give Thanks Foundation. Pulled Pork meals will be served from 4 p.m. until sold out on Friday. Live music, food trucks, vendors, a beer tent, a Corn Hole tournament, a 5K run, a car show, a tractor pull, and a pickleball tournament are among the many events scheduled.

There will also be several organizations/groups with booths along West George and North High Streets with activities, games, and chances/raffles. One such group that is new this year is the Arcanum Alumni Association, Inc.

The Alumni Association will raffle off four awesome gift baskets to raise funds for the Alumni Scholarship Fund. The first basket is all about Romance – items in this basket include a bottle of Wine from A.R. Winery, a gift certificate for a Supreme Pizza from A.R. Winery, a gift certificate for fresh flowers from the Rose Post, an electric wine bottle opener, and two hand-painted wine goblets (basket value $125). Who wouldn’t want to win that one? Tickets will be sold at the alumni booth at $1 each, 6 for $5, or 25 for $20.00. The next basket is for an Arcanum Trojan Fan with items including two Season passes to all sporting events, band and drama events for the upcoming school year, a baseball cap and sun visor from 4One Apparel, and two insulated Trojan tumblers from Biller’s Engraving & Stamping (value $285).

The third basket is called the Lucky Basket – how would you like $50 in scratch off Lottery Tickets, a $25 Sink Jewelers gift card, $50 gasoline gift certificate to Troutwine’s and two free Gold Car Washes to Splash ‘n Dash in Greenville? Many thanks to Garbig, Schmidt & Pohlman, LLC for financial assistance with the lottery tickets on this one (Basket value $200 and possibly a lot more!). Lastly many thanks to the Dayton Dragons for the next basket – it includes four tickets to a Dragons game, four ball caps, two Dragons insulated tumblers and an official Dragons baseball. Donors to this basket were Biller’s Engraving and Stamping and the alumni association themselves (basket value $225). How could you not buy a ticket, possibly win a prize and support the alumni association? All great wins for our community!!

Also on the agenda for this weekend is the Sausage and Pancake Breakfast at the Arcanum Fire House on Saturday, August 12 from 7 to 10 a.m. The Arcanum Fire Company is located at 206 South Main Street.

A Preseason AWANA Pool Party will be hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church on August 15th at the Arcanum Pool from 6 to 9 p.m. All children interested in signing up for AWANA or learning more about AWANA are encouraged to attend, parents are welcome too! Arcanum Pool is located at 1 Pool Drive, by Ivester Park in Arcanum. Youth Pastor Dan Kuhbander and his wife, Kathy will be your hosts for the evening. Come join the FUN!

The Arcanum Athletic Boosters now have a Facebook page, hopefully this will help get out their information a little easier. Who are the Boosters? The Arcanum Athletic Boosters are a volunteer organization that raises money to help support the teams and athletes at Arcanum Schools. They appreciate each volunteer that has donated their time to help them achieve this goal.

With your help this past year they were able to do many great things including Scholar athlete awards, t-shirts, pins and patches given to athletes who also excel academically, Four Booster Scholarships at $1000 were awarded to senior athletes, $5,000 was donated to the Athletic Department toward team uniforms, as well as, funds were donated toward the sound system at the baseball/softball field, and donations toward the new football locker room project. They also bought bags and new Pom Poms for our High School Cheerleaders, and WAOC T-shirts for all our WOAC conference winners. Thank you to the Boosters!

