Arts Place names faculty chair

PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place, a regional arts provider sewing east central Indiana and west central Ohio, welcomes Kathryn Fenstermacher as the new MusicWorks Faculty Chair. Fenstermacher will replace Pete Vogler who retired from the position earlier this year. Fenstermacher’s responsibilities include management/consultant services for the MusicWorks program at the Blackford County Arts Center and the Jay County Campus of Arts Place.

Fenstermacher is a graduate of Taylor University with a Bachelor of Science and a Minor in Applied Music. She is an accomplished harpist with symphonic and ensemble experience having performed in orchestras and groups based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Prior to becoming the MusicWorks Faculty Chair, Fenstermacher had been an adjunct instructor for Arts Place and teaches harp at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place.

Carolyn Carducci, executive director & CEO of Arts Place, said “Arts Place would like to thank Pete Vogler for the many years he taught music at Arts Place and served as Faculty Chair. His dedication to MusicWorks and willingness to serve as an ambassador for the program was second to none. We have no doubt that Kathryn will be just as successful in continuing, and expanding, the program at the Blackford County Arts Center and the Jay County Campus of Arts Place. We are fortunate to have such a talented musician take a leadership role in our MusicWorks program.”

Kathryn started her new position on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place.