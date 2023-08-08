Bringing Chicago to Prouty Plaza

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty concert series will be host to the big sounds of the Cincinnati Transit Authority on Aug. 11, 7:30 pm. This eight-piece band pays tribute to the great horn-driven sounds of the Chicago Transit Authority in the 70s and 80s. The band consists of some of the area’s best rock, jazz and blues horns, keys and strings with spot-on renditions of iconic Chicago tunes like “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” Hard Habit To Break,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.”

This concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.