Enjoy Jazz in the Park on Sunday

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Big Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 27. Concert time will be 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches, or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of its associate director, Doug Albright.

The Big Band is a 17-piece jazz band in the tradition of the bands of the swing era, and the band will play songs associated with famous bands of that time, as well as contemporary music. “Back Home Again in Indiana” in the Count Basie style will open the program. Listeners will hear “Leap Frog” and “Sentimental Journey,” both made famous by the Les Brown Band. “In the Mood” from the Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring the concert to its conclusion.

The special guest for this concert is vocalist Chelsea Whirledge. Mrs. Whirledge is the director of vocal music at Greenville High School. She has performed with the Big Band and the Greenville Municipal Concert Band on several occasions and is an audience favorite. Mrs. Whirledge will sing “Fever,” ” Skyfall” and “Sway.” Those tunes are associated respectively with Peggy Lee, Adele and Michael Buble. She will also perform a contemporary version of the Gershwin classic, “Summertime,” and “Feeling Good” from the Broadway musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd.

The band will round out the program with a variety of pop, jazz and rock music including “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Runaway Baby,” “Foot Pattin’ Time” and “Green Onions.”