Versailles Village Administrator gives his updated report

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday and Village Administrator Mike Busse provided his report regarding village business.

His report advised the Klipstine Road Reconstruction is substantially complete. The project began earlier this summer, as new concrete curb and gutter installations began on Aug. 9. Once the new curbs were poured, Village Electric Department personal began installing street light conduits and new driveway aprons were poured.

Busse’s report advised Tom’s Construction plans to begin asphalt base work on Friday, Aug. 26 and will begin milling the road in preparation for paving on Monday with an anticipated completed time of next week.

The Klipstine Road Improvement project is funded by the village’s half percent Income Tax that is used exclusively for such large-scale infrastructure improvement projects.

“The Village appreciates the continued support of the 1/2 percent Income Tax by residents as it enables such large projects to come to fruition for the betterment of all in the community,” a Village of Versailles Facebook post said.

Busse gave an update on the Greenlawn Avenue street study. He advised Access Engineering had completed their traffic study, and the Street and Safety committee will need to meet to discuss a need to install stop signs at Homer and Wood Streets due to the street reconstruction and traffic pattern change.

Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. They will not meet in September due to the holiday and lack of agenda items. The Versailles Board of Zoning and Appeals will also meet on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. to receive a variance application by Weaver Brothers to construct a 4×8 two-sided on-premise business sign.

The public hearing will be held in the Versailles Emergency Services Building Conference Room, 320 Baker Road, Versailles. The council also has a kick-off meeting for the Darke County Comprehensive Land Use Plan on Thursday at the Greenville Government Center at 5:45 p.m.

They will be remotely meeting with students from Ohio State University who are assisting Darke County in creating an updated Land Use Plan. The Personnel and Policy Manual has also been updated.

The Personnel and Policy Committee met to review proposed revisions to the manual, and a highlighted list of proposed changes to the employee manual were included in the council’s packets. Updated contracts for the Village Administrator, Assistant Village Administrator, and the Fiscal Officer were reviewed and discussed.

Busse gave an update on Carla Hummel’s Retirement Party. After more than 51 years of service, Hummel has announced her retirement effective Sept. 1. There will be an open house at the Utility Office on her last day, Friday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 for residents and community members who would like to stop in and wish her well.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, Sept.12, 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

