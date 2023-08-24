Ritz celebrates 70 years of showing

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Fairgoers are celebrating milestones at the Great Darke County Fair, and Ralph Ritz is no exception, as he has been showing at the fair for 70 years.

Starting in 1952, Ritz said he “enjoys every year of it.” He and his family say they like to show, but they also really enjoy being in the barn meeting people.

“It’s about the people,” Ritz said. “Friends and family are always welcome here.”

Ritz said he and his family work hard to make sure the area is clean and inviting for all who show and attend the fair. It is evident it is a work of passion and not just a chore to be taken lightly.

Ritz’s family deemed this milestone as one to celebrate, as they surprised him with not one but two cakes and balloons. They also had a slideshow with pictures through the years of Ritz showing.

“We are thankful for his help,” members of Ritz’s family said.

