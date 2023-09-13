Breakfast recognizes livestock buyers

Darke County Fair Queen Elizabeth Brewer is shown talking with buyers at the inaugural Darke County Junior Fair Buyer Appreciation Breakfast. Submitted photos Darke County Junior Fairboard members and Darke County 4-H and FFA members are shown ready to make omelets and serve buyers. Submitted photos Colin Batten of Versailles FFA is shown making omelets. Submitted photos Darke County Junior Fairboard members and Darke County 4-H and FFA members are shown making omelets. Submitted photos Greenville FFA members are shown shown talking with buyers at the inaugural Darke County Junior Fair Buyer Appreciation Breakfast. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Sept. 9, over 100 buyers and guests attended the inaugural Darke County Junior Fair Buyer Appreciation Breakfast at the Youth Building sponsored by Darke County Junior Fairboard and Darke Junior Fair Sale Committee.

The buyers and guests were served made to order omelets that contained eggs, ham, cheese, onion and peppers along with yogurt, fruit, donuts, cinnamon rolls, coffee, chocolate milk, orange juice and water. A special thank you to Weaver Eggs of Versailles for donating the eggs, Dannon of Minister for donating the yogurt, Reiter Dairy/ McVay Dairy for donating the chocolate milk and orange juice, Eikenberry’s for assisting with the cost of the donuts, Alicia Marker for making and donating cinnamon rolls, Ryan Langenkamp of Farm Credit Services of Versailles for donating the paper plates and napkins and Carmen Hartzell of Hartzell Flower Farm for growing and making beautiful flower arrangements that were used to decorate the tables. In addition, thank you to Darke County King Andrew Wuebker and Queen Elizbeth Brewer for assisting with the event and to Andrew Wuebker for playing music as part of the event.

A special thank you to the 30-plus Darke County Junior Fairboard members, Darke County 4-H and FFA members that helped cook the omelets, serve the meal and communicate with buyers. A big thank you is extended to Darke County Junior Fairboard President Jayden Hicks for helping organize the event and arrange for helpers.

The Darke County Sale Committee, Junior Fairboard and Senior Board thank all the businesses, individuals and organizations that helped make the 2023 Darke County Junior Fair Sales successful. A new record of $723,445 was spent in the seven livestock auctions that occurred at the 2023 Darke County Fair. A special thank you is extended to the platinum buyers for purchasing over $10,000 dollars at the sales. Those buyers include Dave Knapp Ford and Tire Warehouse, Superior Implement and Supply “Sisco”, Adam Hollinger Trucking, Bruns Animal Clinic, Midwest Crop Care LLC and R & J Enterprises. Thank you is also extended to the gold sponsors who purchased between $5,000 to $10,000 at the 2023 Darke County Fair. Those buyers include Co-Alliance, GNB Banking Centers, Family Health Services, Nutrien Ag Solutions Ansonia and Greenville, Arcanum VFW Post 4161, Sunrise Cooperative. Spirit Medical Transport, Cy Schwieterman Drainage, SVG Chevrolet and Gary and Denise Heitkamp. The Darke County Junior Fair Sale Committee also thanks the Darke County Senior Fairboard, auctioneers who assisted with the sale and Dr. Michael and Linda Fourman and Vicki Wilcox for their assistance in making the sales successful.