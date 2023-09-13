Sam Custer earns national award

Sam Custer accepts his award from NACAA President Phil Durst. Submitted photo

DES MOINES, Iowa — Samuel G. Custer received the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents (NACAA) during the 2023 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in Des Moines, Iowa on Aug. 16. NACAA is a nationwide professional Extension organization established for Extension Educators/Agents and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development, and related disciplines. The DSA is conferred on members who have worked in Extension for at least 10 years, are held in high esteem by their fellow workers, and have developed and put into effect an outstanding Extension program. Custer was one of several honorees who represent the top two percent of the membership selected by their peers.

Custer has worked for Ohio State University Extension since 2012, first as a county ANR Educator in Darke County, then assumed the role as Interim Assistant Director, Agriculture and Natural Resources, in March 2020, where he continues to serve. As a county educator Custer specialized in nutrient management and farm management and was a founding contributor to eFields. As Interim Assistant Director, Custer led the creation of the Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute.