Busy Beavers hold meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their August meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Vet’s Club.

The meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brooklyn Nawroth and the 4-H Pledge was led by Brooklyn Livingston. The roll call was taken with 35 members and four guests present at the meeting.

The Great Darke County Fair began Friday, Aug. 18th and went through Saturday, Aug. 26th.

This month there were three members with demonstrations. First, Elizabeth Delzeith demonstrated to the Busy Beavers how to measure liquids when baking. Next, Elle DeMange taught everyone how to hold a bowling ball. Lastly, Brooklyn Nawroth explained to the Busy Beavers how to draw a star.