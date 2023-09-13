Commissioners will clean up more properties

Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners will continue cleaning up blighted properties in the county with the approval of two contracts to clean up three more properties.

After recently approving an emergency resolution to tear down a property in Hollansburg and receiving money to clean up a Brownfield Site and demolish a portion of the old Gettysburg School. On Tuesday, Commissioners awarded a demolition bid to Bleill Excavating & Farm Drainage to take down the structures at 9879 Beam Road, Ansonia and 11531 State Route 118, Ansonia. This is the last round of demolitions originally scheduled for funds from the state’s Department of Development. If any funds remain, there may be additional properties cleaned up. The county would need to get approval from the Ohio Department of Development to use any leftover funds.

Commissioners also approved a contract with Burgess & Niple, Inc., of Columbus, to clear a Brownfield Site in Union City. According to the commissioners, the site is located southeast of the village building in the community. It is the former home of Warren’s Sunoco. Funds to clear the property are part of Darke County’s Brownfield & Remediation Program.

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs also approved the purchase of a new pump for the Osgood Pump Station. According to the commissioners, this was an emergency purchase. The cost of the Flowmeter with Controller is $7,753.32. Bill Marker will do the work and will not cost users any additional money. The price would have skyrocketed if Osgood and the county did not have someone in-house with the ability to complete the job. Aultman pointed out that users of the sewer system are the ones who will pay for the repair.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was able to put at least $2,992.96 back into the General Fund thanks to a grant received over the summer to help pay for additional enforcement. The 2023 SHEP Grant (Summer Holiday Enforcement Program) provided funds to the Sheriff’s Department for stepped up patrols and enforcement. The commissioners expect additional funding to come back into the county once the paperwork is completed.

Commissioner Holmes has been working on restoring transportation throughout the county. He recently learned Catholic Social Services (CCS) is seeking volunteer drivers. CCS has been trying to fill some of the void when the county lost its county-wide transportation program. Holmes is hoping local people will volunteer to help fill the need. They are currently accepting adult volunteer drivers who can help individuals in their community who do not have access to transportation or are unable to drive to continue to meet their needs in the community. This is a flexible volunteer opportunity with volunteers driving based on their availability. Volunteer drivers are provided mileage reimbursement for approved trips. To volunteer, you must have a good driving record, reliable vehicle, valid Ohio driver’s license, proof of insurance and complete required training. For more information visit www.cssmv.org/RideConnect or call 937-575-7111.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].