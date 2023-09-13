Harvest of Quilts Quilt Show is Sept. 29-30

Left to Right: Kathy Street; Mayor Steve Willman; and Pam Mahorney, Show Chair. Provided photo

GREENVILLE — Towne Squares Quilt Club to host 40th annual Harvest Quilt Show.

The 40th annual Harvest of Quilts Quilt Show will be held Sept. 29-30 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Youth Building. Show hours at Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In addition to many beautiful quilts that will be on display, the show will feature a Vendor Mall with new and returning vendors. There will be an auction open to the public and bidding numbers are free.

This year’s charity quilt, Words to Live By (Pattern by Suzy Myers of Suzy Sitcom) was stitched by members Kathy Street and Mary Brown. The quilt will be featured at our Quilt Auction, Saturday, September 30th beginning at 1 p.m.

The proceeds from this quilt will be donated to Sweet Dreams for Kids of Randolph County, IN. They provide beds and bedding to kids in need.

The club is grateful to Ansonia Lumber and McCabe Painting for their Community Sponsorship.