Community invited to annual DCCA Ghost Walks

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, Oct. 27, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. Groups will form in Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27; the Cemetery Ghost Walks will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds. Costumed tour guides will lead Ghost Walk participants to various sites where the tales will be spun. The Ghost Walk cast members are Michael Bitner, Larry Delk, Marilyn Delk, Kent Holmes, Katheleen Nealeigh, Tim Nealeigh, Adam Parton, Addison Parton, Cate Parton, Charlie Pope, Tiffany Pope, Sharon Pratt, and Chastity Westfall.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, many of the ghostly tales are based on stories collected by Arcanum-area resident Rita Arnold, while other spooky stories have been gathered from contributors wanting to share their experiences with the unknown. “This fun-filled fundraiser is appropriate for all ages; the stories can give you the chills, but are still not too scary for children who are old enough to enjoy a long walk in the dark,” Ms. Jordan said. “Additionally, the proceeds help underwrite great programs like DCCA’s Arts In Education series which takes professional artists to perform for students in every grade of all local public schools, as well as DCCA’s Family Theatre Series providing local families with high quality theatrical performances at a low, low ticket price,” she continued.

The Downtown Ghost Walk will be held regardless of weather conditions. However, no appropriate alternative site is available at the Cemetery; therefore bad weather will force cancellation of the Cemetery Ghost Walk. Additionally, since the Ghost Walks travel over uneven terrain and in dimly lit areas, DCCA officials suggest participants carry a flashlight to help light their paths.

Tickets for the Downtown Ghost Walk and the Cemetery Ghost Walks cost $10 each; advance tickets are available on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org and by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or [email protected] as well as at Greenville Public Library. Tickets for the Downtown Walk will also be sold at St. Clair Memorial Hall the evening of the event; entry to the Cemetery Ghost Walk will be at the North Main Street Greenville Union Cemetery entrance where tickets may also be purchased immediately prior to the event.