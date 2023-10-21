Prakel running for Versailles school board

VERSAILLES — Christy Prakel of Versailles will be on the ballot Nov. 7 for Versailles Schools Board of Education. With 30 years of experience working with volunteer boards (including school-related, community, and non-profit), Prakel feels she is qualified to join the team that oversees one of the strongest schools in the state.

“As a parent of five Versailles graduates, I’m familiar with the operation of our exceptional school,” said Prakel, “and I want to help keep Versailles exceptional.”

Prakel added, “My primary objective as a school board member is to serve as a positive liaison between the school and community, ensuring each child has the greatest opportunity to reach their fullest potential. To do that, Versailles Schools must be well-managed and fiscally responsible, a charge I take seriously.”

Versailles is known for its cohesive, cooperative, and team-minded approach to achieving common goals, said Prakel, and her service on the school board would reflect that philosophy.

“My most valuable contributions will be to listen conscientiously, conduct necessary research, discuss issues openly and respectfully, and guide decisions in a wise and sensible manner,” said Prakel.

After 24 years of overseeing her children’s education and volunteering in their activities, Prakel feels it is time to give back on an administrative level. She would be the only female board member and would add value in providing a mother’s perspective, she said.

“Mothers are often the primary coordinators of their children’s day-to-day school experiences, such as communicating with teachers, keeping track of schedules, and helping with homework,” said Prakel. “I can relate to what school parents are going through as they strive to provide the best education for their children while also juggling careers, home life, and extracurriculars.”

The following experiences over the last 30 years have prepared Prakel to serve skillfully on the board of education: Versailles Community Scholarship Committee; Versailles Elementary School Parent Advisory Council; Versailles Music Boosters (15 years with roles as president, vice president, fundraising chair, and concession stand manager); religious education teacher (20 years); bible study facilitator; music minister; baptism preparation teacher; vocations ministry leader; Versailles YMCA fitness instructor.

Professionally, Prakel has served as the executive director of the Darke County Foundation for nearly 15 years, working with a board of 20 trustees to enrich the lives of Darke County residents. The Foundation connects donors to local causes they believe in, such as providing scholarships to Darke County students and grants to non-profit organizations in our community.

Prakel looks forward to continuing her support of Versailles Schools and asks for your vote on Nov. 7.

