Lightwire Theater kicks off family series

Darke County Center for the Art’s 2023-2024 Family Theatre Series opens Sunday, Oct. 29 with The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Art’s 2023-2024 Family Theatre Series opens Sunday, October 29 at 2 pm, with presentation of Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville.

“Those who have attended past Family Theatre presentations will undoubtedly remember previous Lightwire productions; their dazzling combination of theatre and technology magically brings stories to life, leaving a happy memory that lingers long after the show ends.” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “We are excited to be presenting another story by these performers as we celebrate our 45th season. The Lightwire shows never disappoint and entertain all ages.”

Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its signature “electroluminscent” artistry. Recyclable materials including anything from election signs to skateboard wheels to fishing poles are utilized to create durable yet pliable sculptures; these sculptures are then covered with black fabric lined with “electroluminescent” wire, which is powered by batteries, thus requiring no theatrical lighting to create amazing glow-in-the-dark objects and characters.

Lightwire’s version of the classic Aesop fable finds the title characters 10 years down the road from their memorable competition where slow and steady won the race. This show features the next generation, as Tortoise Junior and Li’l Hare engage in a different kind of race where smart phones and video games have created a brand-new landscape. When the youngsters’ adventures lead them into unexpected territory, Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children, overcoming unique hurdles to successfully make it to the finish line. The poignant storytelling is enhanced by the creative use of delightful music that ranges from classical to pop, creating a magical experience that will be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Tickets for The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare cost $5 each and are available by contacting DCCA online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by calling 937-547-0908 or at DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library.

Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, at Readmore’s Hallmark in downtown Greenville and at the Memorial Hall Box Office the day of the show.

Tickets for the entire Family Theatre Series season are also available only through the DCCA office or online, at just $12 for all three shows; upcoming presentations are Tutti frutti and York Theatre Royal’s The Boy Who Cried Wolf on February 18, and Mutts Gone Nuts, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers, on April 21.

Sponsors for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series include Greenville VFW Post #7262, Darke County Chapter #57 Disabled American Veterans, Greenville VFW Post #7262 Bingo, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2177, Greenville Public Library, Park National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Jordan Insurance Agency, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Wayne Health Care, Greenville Rotary Club and Family Health. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Others providing operating support to DCCA are John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia Schaurer Memorial. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For the past 45 years, DCCA has been bringing magic to our community that not only entertains and enlightens but brightens and enhances lives; the upcoming performances are simply the latest manifestation of that shining quality. For more information on these and other upcoming DCCA shows visit www.darkecountyarts.org, stop by the DCCA Office located on the 3rd floor of the Greenville Public Library or call (937) 547-0908.