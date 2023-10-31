GF welcomes Vukovic

Kathy Vukovic

GREENVILLE — Kathy Vukovic is excited to announce that she is working for Greenville Federal as a Senior Mortgage Loan Originator. She has been a loan officer in Miami and surrounding counties for 18 years providing ultimate customer service and financial solutions. She is looking forward to working with individuals and realtors to provide the financing and guidance needed during every step of the home buying process.

In her free time, Vukovic enjoys traveling to new destinations and spending time with friends and family.

“I’m very excited to welcome Kathy to the Greenville Federal lending team. She has a stellar reputation and is a fantastic addition,” said Holly Hildebrand, VP Retail Lending Sales Manager.

Greenville Federal is proud to celebrate its 140th Anniversary this year. With over $240 million in assets, Greenville Federal provides a full range of consumer and business financial services throughout several banking facilities located in Darke and Miami Counties, Ohio. Greenville Federal Financial Corporation, holding company of Greenville Federal, is traded under the symbol GVFF.