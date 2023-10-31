Silver Hoofs remember Meier with donation

Members of the Silver Hoofs 4-H Club presented a donation to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Members of the Silver Hoofs 4-H Club recently made a donation to Cancer Association of Darke County. They wanted to support the local cancer patients.

The group was started in 1959. One of the original members, Karen Mills Meier, later assumed the role of advisor to the group. Her daughter, Beth Israel and Mary Neill, were then members, and now advisors starting a third generation with Meier’s grandchildren.

The group is very family oriented and some of the kids, now have kids of their own, who are members.

The group meets routinely and are involved with many other animals for showing, not just horses.

The group opens up many different opportunities to the members who want to learn new skills, etc.

Meier lost her battle to cancer in 2014 and the group held the fundraiser in her memory this year.

The Cancer Association wishes to thank this group for the donation to help local cancer patients. They also want to thank the group for their work and service to the community.

If you have questions about the benefits provided to local cancer patients, please call the office at 937-548-9960 or email [email protected].