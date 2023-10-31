Osborne named MAC Offensive Player of the Year; MAC football awards

Senior Michael Osborne was named to the First Team All-MAC at quarterback and safety. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — The All-MAC football teams were announced earlier this week. After an 8-2 regular season, the Versailles Tigers were well represented in the awards.

Senior quarterback Michael Osborne was named to the First Team All-MAC offense and defense as a safety. He was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Also making the first team was junior Leland Bolin as a punter. Seniors Dominic Barga and Joel Gehret made it to the first team as an offensive tackle and running back respectively. Barga also made first team defense as an interior lineman.

On the Second Team All-MAC offense, seniors Dominic Meyer and Zach Cordonnier both made it as offensive linemen. Meyer as a center and Cordonnier as a guard. On the second team defense, Meyer made it as an interior lineman. Junior James Schmitmeyer was named second team for inside linebacker and senior AJ Griesdorn for corner.

Here are the Tigers named as honorable mentions: Levi Barga, Lane Bergman, Ross Francis, Colton Groff and Jace Watren.