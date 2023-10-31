Vote for Prakel
I encourage everyone to get out to vote on November 7, and specifically to cast your vote for Christy Prakel as a member of the Versailles Schools Board of Education. I have known Christy for over ten years and have observed first hand her work ethic and dedication to our community. Christy is the right candidate to hold a seat on the Board as she will bring insight as the only female Board member to the perspectives of mothers who are typically the primary coordinator and communicator with respect to the students attending Versailles Schools at every grade level. Not only will Christy bring that perspective from her role as mother to her five children, all graduates of Versailles Schools, but she will also bring to the Board her collaboration experience, organizational skills and business acumen from her years serving as the Executive Director of the Darke County Foundation. I believe Christy would be fiscally responsible and carefully reflective with respect to any decisions before the Versailles Schools Board of Education. Please vote to elect Christy Prakel to the Versailles Schools Board of Education.
Catherine Grow
Versailles