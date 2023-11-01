Versailles FFA hosts biannual EMT/ Firefighter Safety Training Day

Jed Bookman and Jeff Berlekamp with Sunrise gave a presentation at Buschur Farms. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Versailles FFA, North Star and Versailles Fire Departments hosted the biannual EMT/Firefighter Safety Training. The program began at the North Star Community Center with a welcome from Versailles FFA Student Advisor Andrew Lyons.

Following the welcome were guest speakers that included St. Henry Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Roll and St. Henry EMS Ryan Bollenbacher, who spoke on the Mercer County manure accident and provided critique of the day. Production Manager with Cooper Farms Justin Kremer talked about proper biosecurity measures when responding to a livestock operation. Shawn Sachs and Eric Cook of the Anderson Ethanol Plant, spoke on ethanol distribution, transportation, contact resources, and how to handle an emergency. A special thanks to Erwin Brothers for providing a tanker truck.

After that, there was a free meal prepared by the Versailles FFA. The program was then taken to Buschur Dairy Farms for sessions that allowed hands-on experience for the firefighters and EMTs. The sessions were the following: trailer rollover training and understanding of livestock trailers and semis, this session was taught by Caden Buschur, OSU Extension Educator, Dave Buschur, owner of Buschur Trucking and Ottis WEndel of Wedel Poultry Services. Additional sessions focused on propane training with Jeff Berlekamp and Jed Bookman of Sunrise. Cassie Whiteman and Julie Lamberson representatives of Co-Alliance, taught the firefighters and EMT’s a hands-on session on grain rescue.

A special thank you to the Versailles Fire Department and North Star Fire Department for helping make this event successful and allowing them to use their equipment. Another special thank you to the financial sponsors of this event, which included North Star Hardware Implement, North Star Plumbing and Heating, Weaver Eggs, Phelan Insurance, and a grant through Ohio FFA Foundation.

Thank you to the following that supplied equipment and helped plan and teach the event: Lieutenant Mike Roll of St. Henry Fire Department, Ryan Bollenbacher St. Henry EMS, Justin Kremer of Cooper Farms, Shawn Sachs and Eric Cook of Anderson Ethanol Plant, Cassie Whiteman and Julie Lamberson Representatives of Co-Alliance, Caden Buschur OSU Extension Office, Dave Buschur Mercer County Commissioner, and Jeff Berlekamp and Jed Bookman of Sunrise. Rob Widener who awarded the CEU credits. Fire and rescue departments in attendance included Liberty Township, Arcanum, Ansonia, South Mercer EMT, North Star, Rossburg, St. Henry, Osgood, Lockington Vol., Celina, Versailles, Burkettsville, and Greenville. A huge thank you to the Versailles FFA Members and everyone who helped make this event possible.