Commissioners give approval on bids

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners gave its approval for Gettysburg and Versailles to continue work on upgrading some of their infrastructure. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes were present for the regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Gettysburg is looking to replace a water tower at a cost of $1,3 million. The commission recieved the bids a few weeks ago and after examining the bids, Maguire Iron, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD was chosen to complete the project. The county will be contributing $500,000 towards the project through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the critical infrastructure funding program.

Gettysburg will be required to come up with the remainder of the funding either through a loan or through funds currently available. Gettysburg is hoping to have the project completed in 2024.

Versailles will work with Shinn Bros, Inc. to complete its nearly $1.2 million Reed Road Well Field Transmission Line Phase II project. Darke County will provide $500,000 of the funding needed through a CDBG grant. Unlike the Gettysburg CDBG grant, this grant funding is available through an economic development grant. The village will be responsible for the remaining $697,500. According to the contract, a substantial portion of the work must be completed by June 15, 2024.

Darke County will see an increase in the cost per bed to house junvenile offenders moving forward. The commissioners approved an addendum contract with Miami County to contract for four beds with the juvenile facility. The cost has increased by 2.2 percent to $100 per bed. However, Commissioner Aultman shared that Judge Jason Aslinger has decreased the number of contracted beds from five to four, citing the fact the county did not use all of the beds they were previously contracted for.

