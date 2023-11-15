Greenville DAR honors four Families

The family of Terry Richard Heiser, including his sister, Penny Wilson, was on-hand for the ceremony. Submitted photos The family of James Vincent Potkotter was honored during the ceremony. Submitted photos The families of Joseph Justin Heltsley and Thomas Franklin Herkins were honored during the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery near Brookville. Submitted photos Belinda Herkins and Mike Heltsley are shown at the memorial near Brookville. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, being a Vietnam Commemorative Partner, honored two families at the historical Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial. This ceremony was held on Sept. 24 with the Darke County Honor Guard conducting the ceremonial honors.

The first families of James Vincent Pottkotter and Terry Richard Heiser were honored with the Vietnam Commemorative “In Memory of” certificate and lapel pin for the sacrifices they endured when their loved one didn’t return home from Vietnam.

SP5 Heiser was from Greenville, born Oct. 25, 1947. He served with honor in the United States Army with the 20th Engineer Brigade, 168th Engineer Battalion, 79th Engineer Group, D Company. He died in the Long Khanh province, South Vietnam on May 12, 1969.

PFC Pottkotter was from New Weston, born on May 31, 1945, and began his tour of duty in the United States Army with the 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry, D Company. He died in the Pleiku Province, South Vietnam on November 1, 1965.

And later, on Oct. 2, Fort GreeneVille Chapter and Daniel Cooper Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, being Vietnam Commemorative Partners, jointly honored two more families at the Vietnam Memorial, located at Arlington Road and Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, Brookville. The Brookville VFW Post 3288 Honor Guard conducted the ceremonial honors.

The families of Joseph Justin Heltsley and Thomas Franklin Herkins were honored with the Vietnam Commemorative “In Memory of” certificate and lapel pin for the sacrifices they endured when their loved one didn’t return home from Vietnam.

SGT E5 Heltsley was from Brookville, born Aug. 2, 1947 and was a graduate of Brookville High School Class of 1966. He served with honor in the United States Army with the 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry, D Company. The 25th Infantry Division was one of the most decorated divisions to fight in Vietnam. He died in the Binh Duong Province, South Vietnam on June 16, 1969.

SGT E5 Herkins was from Brookville, born on June 26, 1947 and was a graduate of Brookville High School Class of 1965. He served with honor in the United States Army with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry, A Company. He died in the Binh Dinh Province, South Vietnam on August 24, 1968.

Across the Nation, Americans are uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. This is the main focus of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration—a national 50th anniversary commemoration, authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched in 2012. Congress penned a total of five objectives, with the primary being to thank and honor our Vietnam veterans and their families, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation. The Commemorative Partner Program is designed for federal, state and local communities, veterans’ organizations and other nongovernmental organizations to assist a grateful nation in thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families. Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR has been a proud Vietnam Commemorative Partner since 2014.