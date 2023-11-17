Reid earns A from Leapfrog

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care.

Leapfrog assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“Patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Vinay Bhooma, MD, Vice President/Chief Medical Officer for Reid Health. “It’s wonderful to see all of our staff’s hard work and the high level of care they provide recognized nationally.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Reid Health made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

To see Reid’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.