MV-MVCTC-FFA participates in Job Interview

Shown are Daniel Hartzell, Jaxin Beanblossom, Paytyn Hiestand, and Bryce Watson Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter participated in the District Job Interview CDE. The contest was held on Oct. 30 at Botkins High School.

The members who participated were Paytyn Hiestand, Daniel Hartzell, Bryce Watson, and Jaxin Beanblossom. The weeks leading up to the contest the members prepared by having practice interviews. Going into the contest they had to write a resume, cover letter, and fill out an application. At the contest they went through a live interview and then wrote a follow up letter. This CDE has greatly prepared the members for future job interviews.

Hiestand received 11th place out of 20 in the senior division, Hartzell placed fourth competing against 35 other students in the junior division, Watson placed ninth out of 25 in the sophomore division, and Beanblossom placed seventh competing with 21 other individuals in the freshmen division. Great job to the members who participated, it takes a lot of courage to step out of your comfort zone and participate in this contest. Congratulations Paytyn, Daniel, Bryce, and Jaxin.