Lady Jets win at home, Lady Wave keep it close against Parkway; high school basketball roundup

Freshman Megan Loudy (left) and junior Avery Baumann (right) trap the Parkway ball handlers near midcourt. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Kyra Barnes was locked in defensively and played aggressive man defense all game long.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the girls and boys high school basketball games from Jan. 8 – 10.

Greenville 25 (5-8, 2-7) vs Parkway 34 (7-3, 1-2)

The Lady Wave started the week with a close loss to the defending MAC champs. Head coach Rachel Kerns said both defenses shined in a tough, physical match.

“They are probably the most fundamentally sound team we will see in the half court, their man to man defense. They did a really good job. But, I think we did a really good job on the defensive end tonight too,” Kerns said.

The Lady Panthers led 13-9 at halftime. Both teams struggled to get anything going against these defenses.

The Lady Wave tried to get the ball inside, but Parkway didn’t allow many passes inside. Greenville was stuck passing around the perimeter, looking to make a play.

In the third quarter, Parkway scored 14 points and were starting to hit their outside shots. It looked like they were starting to pull away.

But to start the fourth quarter, Greenville went on an 8-1 run to stay close to Parkway. Kerns said nothing came easy in this game. The Lady Wave’s paint defense stood tall for most of the game against Parkway. Juniors Brooke Schmidt and Megan Lind didn’t let many shots go up inside the paint.

The Lady Wave couldn’t capitalize on the turnovers they forced. The youth and the inexperience of the team showed as they would give the ball right back to Parkway after some turnovers.

Kerns said the positive side of it is that this is a fixable problem.

“Nine point loss, I can think of about nine points they had because of our silly turnovers. We talk about every possession matters,” Kerns said. “But on the flip side of that, how great that’s where we’re at in our program right now. We’re talking about just two, three, four possessions that are kind of swinging these games.”

Freshman Megan Loudy led the team with 17 points. Lind and sophomore Sara Loudy each had four points.

Greenville then fell at Sidney on Jan. 10, 43-21. The Lady Wave will host Tippecanoe on Jan. 13 at 11:45 a.m. and then host Butler on Jan. 17 at 7:15 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Franklin Monroe 33 (6-6, 4-2) vs Fairlawn 27 (2-14, 0-7)

In the battle of the Lady Jets, Franklin Monroe came out on top. They were coming off a 51-21 loss to Milton Union and they looked liked they wanted to get back into the win column.

Fairlawn didn’t score their first points of the game until there was 10 seconds left in the first quarter. Four three-point makes by Franklin Monroe gave them a 12-2 lead.

Head coach Tim Barga said without a doubt, the defense stepped up big in this game. He also said junior Kyra Barnes accepted the challenge of being the lone man defender and played well.

“We went with a box and one on them. I think that messed them up a lot. That can mess up a lot of teams up if you don’t an offense for it,” Barga said. “Kyra (Barnes) was ready to play tonight on defense. She wanted that competition of going out there and to do that. That helped her out a lot.”

The second quarter didn’t go as well. Fairlawn started to make a few shots and Franklin Monroe kept missing shots at the free throw line after they started to drive to the rim.

Franklin Monroe was 1 for 12 from the free throw line in the first half. Barga said the emphasis at halftime was on the free throws as they have struggled with them this season, but not to this extent.

They were able to overcome the slow second quarter and played a good second half. Barga said he wants to see the team play with intensity for all four quarters.

“Second quarter, we slacked off a little bit. Sometimes that really hurts us. We did the same thing the other day against Bradford. We got to keep the intensity the whole game,” Barga said.

The defense remained aggressive in the second half as they forced turnover after turnover. Fairlawn hung around until the end, but Franklin Monroe did enough to keep the lead until the clock struck zeros.

Sophomore Caydance Nichols led the team with 13 points. Barnes had 10 points, junior Presley Cox had nine points and senior Olivia Sease had a point.

Franklin Monroe will host Newton on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. and then play at Dunbar on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. They will also host Catholic Central on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com

Around the county:

Ansonia 36 (6-7, 3-4) at Fort Recovery 51 (3-8, 1-2)

The Lady Tigers lost two in a row with this road loss at Fort Recovery. After a game against Newton, they won’t play until Jan. 20 at Mississinawa Valley at 6 p.m. in the Rt. 47 Shootout.

Greenville 41 (2-10, 2-7) vs Sidney 56 (7-5, 5-4)

On the boys side, Greenville kept it close in the second half. But, they couldn’t overcome the first half as Sideny led 33-19. After a road game at Troy, Greenville will host Xenia on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and then host Stebbins on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 38 (1-11, 0-6) vs Sidney Lehman 70 (9-2, 4-2)

The Blackhawks loss a non-conference game to Sidney Lehman on Jan. 9. Mississinawa Valley was down 43-13 at halftime. After a game against Twin Valley South, the Blackhawks will play at Fairlawn on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Versailles 54 (5-4, 2-0) vs Lima Central Catholic 67 (10-0)

The boys team fell to an undefeated Lima Central Catholic team on Jan. 9. After leading in the first quarter, Versailles was down 32-27 at halftime. Sophomore Drake Ahrens and junior Jace Watren both had 16 points. Senior A.J. Griesdorn had 12 points and senior Carson Heitkamp had 10 points. After hosting Parkway on Jan. 12 and St. Henry on Jan. 13, Versailles will play at Franklin Monroe on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]