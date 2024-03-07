DCCT presents Rotten Apples

The cast of Rotten Apples are shown preparing for their stage show on March 16 and 17. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Get ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter and suspense as Darke County Civic Theater proudly presents “Rotten Apples” by Tracy Wells. This comedic whodunit, reminiscent of the beloved 1980s movie “Clue,” promises to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Join them for two thrilling performances at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville, on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to solve the mystery alongside a talented cast of local adult and child actors, as they bring this hilarious tale to life on stage.

Tickets are available for presale at the unbeatable price of $8 through their website at www.onthestage.tickets/darke-county-civic-theater or you can purchase tickets at the door for $10. Grab your detective hat and join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment!

For more information about the cast, crew, and behind-the-scenes fun, be sure to visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/civictheater01. Get ready to laugh, gasp, and cheer as Darke County Civic Theater presents “Rotten Apples” – the perfect blend of mystery, comedy, and community theater magic.

About Darke County Civic Theater:

Darke County Civic Theater is dedicated to bringing quality theatrical productions to the community, showcasing the talent and creativity of local performers. With each production, they aim to entertain, inspire, and unite audiences of all ages. Join them as they celebrate the magic of live theater in Greenville and beyond.