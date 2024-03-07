Solvita announces blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Let joy fall like raindrops when you give life by giving blood at the upcoming blood drives.

Versailles Area Pride and Progress blood drive Monday, March 18 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Pleasant View Missionary Church community blood drive Tuesday, March 19 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville.

Ansonia High School community blood drive Friday, March 22 from 8-11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.