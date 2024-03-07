Decolores students do well at science fair

Shown are the students from Decolores Montessori who competed in the Darke County Science Fair. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Decolores Montessori School in Greenville attended the Darke County Science Day hosted by Greenville High School on Feb. 22. Eighth and ninth grade students prepared projects for the event.

Thirty-six students participated from various schools across Darke Country, including the following students from Montessori: Jonathan Conway, Nola Miley, Nesta May, Daniel Kerns, and Joe Dusek. The Decolores Montessori students did an amazing job presenting with three students receiving “Superior” ratings and advancing to district competition. Those receiving “Superior” ratings were Nola Miley, Jonathan Conway, and Joe Dusek. Not only did Decolores students receive top ratings, they won prize money, which was sponsored by area businesses and families.

Prizes were awarded to the following:

Nesta May – BASF Outstanding Award in Animal Science

Nola Miley – BASF Outstanding Award in Behavioral Science

Jonathan Conway – 2nd Place BASF Award in Physics

Nola Miley also received a Whirlpool Award for Overall Individual Project

The event described 5 great reasons to get involved with Science Day:

1. Satisfaction of completing a longer-term project

2. Resume builder

3. Career exploration

4. Enjoyment of studying the world around you

5. Awards/scholarships

Decolores wants to thank all of the sponsors, teachers, and students for the event. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact (937) 547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.