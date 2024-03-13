Experience matters

Dear Darke County Voters,

I am writing to you in support of James Bennett for Darke County Prosecutor. Mr. Bennett was born and raised in Darke County and graduated from Versailles High School. Since 2017, he has worked for Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby. I have known Asst. Prosecutor Bennett for over thirty years, and during that period of time, I worked side by side with him for nineteen of those years. I know him to be a man of honor and integrity and a man that has fought for the State of Ohio and, more importantly, victims of crime most of his distinguished career. Additionally, Mr. Bennett has been a law instructor for both attorneys and law enforcement officers for many years.

The most important thing to know about Asst. Prosecutor Bennett is that he is one of the most experienced trial attorneys that I know. He has prosecuted nearly one hundred and fifty jury trials (150) and has tried every kind of criminal case imaginable to include, but certainly not limited to, several Aggravated Murders, Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Complex Organized Crime or Corrupt Activity cases, Illegal Drug Trafficking and Possession cases, Rape, Child Rape as well as all matter of Child Sexual Abuse cases, and many others. One would be hard pressed to find any Prosecutor that has tried over fifty (50) jury trials.

With the above in mind, there is absolutely no substitution for experience, whether it is in, say, an operating room or a courtroom. For example, if a person needed heart surgery, most, if not all, would want the doctor who has done hundreds of the procedures, not the doctor who has little to no experience. It is no different with your Prosecuting Attorney. In order to successfully prosecute and convict the individuals who commit egregious crimes in your communities, you want the individual who has the experience and a proven track record of getting the job done. If it does not get done right, a very serious injustice occurs, and very bad people walk back out into the community unpunished and emboldened. You have that person in Asst. Prosecutor James Bennett.

As stated above, experience really does matter, and on March 19, a vote for James Bennett will ensure that experience stays where it belongs, ready to defend the rights of victims and see that criminals are held accountable.

Respectfully,

Anthony E. Kendell

Miami County Prosecuting Attorney