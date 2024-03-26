MSG prepares for Eclipse Weekend

Join Main Street Greenville for a weekend of events, April 5-8. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville is beyond excited to be in the path to experience a total solar eclipse and can’t wait for you to experience the “Darke Side of the Moon” festivities with them, in Darke County Ohio, the Annie Oakley Capital of the World!

Puttin’ Around Downtown – Friday, April 5, 6 p.m.

They have an entire weekend full of activities planned and will kick off our first Friday of the year on Friday, April 5 at 6 p.m. with a Puttin’ Around Downtown event. While on the golf tour, participants will get to experience all the unique shops downtown. So brush up on your golfing skills and plan to join us for a night of FUN! There will be a Par-Tee with live entertainment by Mora and the Boys at Sure Shot Tap House starting at 8 p.m.

Shopping & Dining Passport – All Weekend

Love to shop and explore? That’s what weekends are for, right? Come on an adventure downtown and participate in the weekend Eclipse Shopping Passport and explore all that downtown Greenville has to offer! The passport includes shopping incentives to earn free “Darke Side of the Moon” memorabilia! The passport promotion will start on Friday and end on Monday, while supplies last. In addition to the passport, businesses may stay open late and also offer eclipse themed drinks, treats, entrees, activities, promotions, and more, making for a memorable experience.

KitchenAid Pop-Up – All Weekend

Greenville Whirlpool Operations will have a KitchenAid Pop-Up Shop during Total Solar Eclipse Weekend at 365 Martin Street, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Band Bounce – Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m.

On Saturday evening, there will be a Band Bounce featuring several local bands who will be performing in downtown Brick & Mortars starting at 7 p.m. Head downtown prior to the Band Bounce for a unique dining experience and try a few “specialty eclipse cocktails” before the nightlife downtown starts.

7 p.m. | T Oda Finnarn & Special Guests Shannon Clark | Coffee Pot

7 p.m. | Seth Canan & the Carriers | Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery

8 p.m. | Vintage 3 | Sure Shot Tap House

9 p.m. | Mora & the Boys | the Merchant House

Pre-Totality Food Truck Rally – Sunday, April 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Main Street Greenville will be hosting a Pre-Totality Food Truck Rally from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. They have encouraged the downtown shops to be open for you to stroll downtown, partake in the Eclipse Shopping Passport, and more. Join them to sample some of the best food trucks and food merchants around while experiencing the treasured downtown and all that it has to offer.

On Monday, the actual day of the eclipse, you can enjoy the charm of downtown while dining and shopping prior to the Solar Eclipse, then head to the outskirts of town to enjoy a countryside view of the once in a lifetime Total Solar Eclipse! Look for viewing events taking place at our Darke County Parks and other facilities around Darke County.

In addition, Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center will have extended hours and discounted admission during the eclipse weekend! For additional details please visit their website at garstmuseum.org.

What else is cool about downtown Greenville? The DORA Program that allows you to purchase adult beverages downtown and stroll downtown with your drink in hand! To find out more about the DORA Program, please visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org.

For more information about each event and promotion taking place during the eclipse weekend, please refer to each individual event posting on Main Street Greenville’s Facebook Page.

Mark your calendar and plan to head downtown Greenville to celebrate this incredible phenomenon all weekend long