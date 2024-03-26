Reed Wehr taking his talents to Wittenberg

Senior Reed Wehr along side his parents and other family member as he signs on to Wittenberg. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Wehr with his parents by his side and Tri-Village football coaches behind him.

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Reed Wehr signed his National Letter of Intent to be a part of the football program at Wittenberg next fall.

Wehr said Wittenberg was a great fit for him as it is close and he fell in love with the facilities there.

“It felt nice for me because I love the facility and it was nice. Plenty of opportunities there,” Wehr said.

Wehr finished his senior season as a member of the All-WOAC First Team at running back and linebacker. He was also on the Division VI All-Ohio Second Team Offense and the Division VI All-Southwest District First Team Offense.

Tri-Village football head coach Matt Hopkins said Wehr has been one of those once in a generation type players while at Tri-Village. As a four year starter, he’s one of those players and person you can’t replace.

“He’s definitely one of the most athletic and fast kids that I’ve ever coached at any level. He’s a very, very special player,” Hopkins said. “Super smart. Understands the game. Understands his role and what needs to happen both offensively and defensively.”

Wehr showed off his talent throughout his career, and especially in his senior season. He scored seven touchdowns in the team’s second round playoff game against West-Liberty Salem.

Wehr rushed for 1,724 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had 10 receiving touchdowns and averaged 17.5 yards a catch.

Hopkins said not only was he great player, but he was also a team captain and someone the younger players could look up to.

It might take away, but Hopkins believes Wehr can see the field sooner rather than later.

“I think he’s going to go up there and compete right away. I really do. He’s so dynamic. You can’t keep a kid like that on the sideline for too long. Whether that’s special teams, it just doesn’t matter. They got to find a spot for him,” Hopkins said.

At Wittenberg, Wehr will be playing at running back. He also showed off his receiver skills as he lined up in the slot position at times.

Wehr said he is ready to go in and give it his best effort during his time there. He wants to do the best he can for the team.

“Whether it’s on JV or varsity, I just want to do my part and do it as best as I can,” Wehr said.

While at Wittenberg, Wehr plans to study accounting and have both his major and minor in business.

