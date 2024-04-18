Disaster Services Tornado Damage Disaster Funding available

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Disaster Services Tornado Damage Disaster Funding (TANF Purpose 1) available until April 30. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

This funding will be contingent on available funding and was declared by state government and county commissioners. Emergency assistance will be determined by the lesser of actual cost if not insured or deductibles if insured.

In way of temporary shelter assistance, the funding will either help pay for rent equal to one month if required to move from primary residence, rent deposits if required to move from primary residence, it will help with mortgage payments, emergency shelter/temporary shelter not to exceed two weeks, or payments of moving expenses.

It could also be used for utility assistance or all repairs/replacements require two separate estimates from professional repair or dealer of the subject: major appliances, home repair or replacement affecting basic structure, repair or replacement if repair is cost prohibitive of furnace, air conditioning, or water heater, or purchasing or replacement essential household contents.

The cap for all these assistant programs have a $1,500 cap per household with a one time payment per disaster event. The economic need standard will be determined by the income verification based on projected 30 days from the date of the application. Misrepresentation of information may be prosecuted for fraud.

Eligibility criteria includes family with minor child(ren), legal custodian/guardian and minor child(ren), non-custodial parent and minor child(ren), specified relative and minor child( ren), or pregnant woman and fetus(es). They must reside in Darke County and have been adversely affected by the emergency condition while meeting the economic need standard.

The cap for the age of 55 or over with no dependent children or have no dependants and be in receipt of disability payments such as supplemental security income, social security disability, VA Disability, PERS Disability, Railroad Retirement Disability, Black Lung benefits,etc; and reside in Darke County while having been adverse affects, meet the economic need standard, and the dwelling must not have already been approved TENF-PRC Disaster Assistance, is $750 per household, one time payment per disaster event.

For those over the age of 55 or over applicants can receive funding for temporary shelter assistance, utility assistance, repairs/replacements that require two separate estimates from professional repair or dealer of the subject. For more information contact the commissioners at 937-547-7370.

The commissioners meet for Regular Session every Tuesday and Thursday at 520 S Broadway St, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].